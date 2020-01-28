|
|
Norman William Kuczenski, age 59, of Pickford, Michigan, died on January 21, 2020 in
Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. She was born on December 18, 1960 in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario, Canada, to Vernon Ralph and Brenda Victoria (Carle) Kuczenski.
Norm grew up in Gros Cap, Ontario and attended Korah High School He stared working
at a body shop and then at an auto parts store in Wawa, Ontario. He began working
with his uncle and built log homes for several years. He started working a few odd jobs
before meeting Jodi Lee Hewitt. They married on January 10, 1986, in Gros Cap. They
made the move to the United States and settled in the Brimley, Michigan area. They
decided to buy a farm and they moved to Pickford. They began raising emu's and
ostriches and livestock. Norm worked at Cedarville Limestone Quarry for several years
before starting a meat processing company.
Norm loved spending time with his family and friends, guns, going to the shooting
range, boating with friends, being outdoors: 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He enjoyed
gambling and hosted great barbecues. He also liked helping children in the local 4-H
program.
Norm is survived by his wife, Jodi Kuczenski; daughters, Brandy (Mark) Piwowarczyk of
Naples Florida and Angie Sweeney of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; son, Curtis Erb of Sault
Ste. Marie, Ontario; daughter-in-law, Crystal Druken of Kitchner, Ontario; grandchildren,
Allison, Jack, Wyatt, Colt, Emma, and Kamden; mother-in-law, Pattie Wautier of De
Pere, Wisconsin; and father-in-law, Bob Hewitt of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Norm is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Kuczenski; and brother, Steven
Kuczenski.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Internment will be at Bethel Cemetery, in Pickford, Michigan.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 28, 2020