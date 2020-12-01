1/1
Odin Rock Eitrem
1942 - 2020
Odin Rock Eitrem, 78, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital.

Odin was born on May 31st, 1942, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, to the late Odin L. Eitrem and Marguerite Mastaw.

Odin married his beloved, Elaine Alexander on January 7th, 1961, in Sault Ste. Marie, and soon after started their family. Odin worked as a butcher for many years, it was a job he thoroughly enjoyed and was extremely knowledgeable about. Most recently he enjoyed his time with the Retirement Coffee Club, where he and the other retired meat cutters would get together weekly. In his early years, Odin enjoyed boxing. He was the Wisconsin Golden Gloves Champion in 1959. He was instrumental in Sault Boxing, as a coach, and also helped start the Marquette Boxing Club. Odin was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish. Most importantly, Odin was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was full of happiness and life and could put a smile on anyone's face. His family was his pride and joy, and he was always there for a hug, advice, a bright smile, or a contagious laugh. He was someone you could count on always. He also had a soft spot for his little dog, Scooter. Odin touched many lives with his magnetic smile and love of life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.

Odin is survived by his wife, Elaine Eitrem, of Sault Ste. Marie. His daughters, Laurie (Brian) Willette, and Kristina (Henry) Switzer, both of Sault Ste. Marie, his sons, Michael (Kimberly) Eitrem, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Gregory Eitrem of Las Vegas, NV.

His grandchildren, Keri, Nathan, and Timothy Cremeans, Kylie Willette, AJ and Noah Brooks, Nathan Switzer, Erik Eitrem, Alexis Jones, Neil and Natalie Myers, and Alec and Samantha Eitrem. Also surviving Odin are several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and longtime friend Darwin Landers.

Odin is preceded in death by his parents, Odin L Eitrem and Marguerite Mastaw, siblings, Lee Eitrem, Leon Eitrem, Robert Eitrem, Joseph Eitrem, Geneva Sika, Genevra Palmer, Constance Onorato, Louise D'Agostino, Wayne "Sonny" Albone, Kenneth Albone, Jack Eitrem, and Shirley Eitrem. Also preceding Odin, was a baby boy, who was not named.

There are no plans for a service at this time. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. May you find comfort during this difficult time.
