ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221

Olga Marie Burgess


1948 - 2020
Olga Marie Burgess Obituary
Olga Marie Burgess, 72, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away February 28, 2020 at
McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, MI. She was born January 16,
1948 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Olga was a practicing Carmelite nun and her passions
were serving our God and loving on those in need by serving and giving to family
and friends. Olga is survived by her Uncle Nicholas Conway, her son William
Harold Burgess II, and daughter Pamela Jean Reeder. Olga is also survived by her
sisters Margeret(Trudeau) Ploss, Linda (Komarnizki) Kubont, Julia (Komarnizki)
Bickham, Karen Komarnizki, Angeline Komarnizki; brother in law Ed Kubont; and
her grandchild April Catherine Reeder and many nieces and nephews and great
nieces and nephews. She loved all of her family and friends. Olga is predeceased
by her parents Nestor and Frances (Trudeau) Komarnizki, her brothers Ruben
Trudeau, Walter Komarnizki, and David Komarnizki. She is also predeceased by
her sister in law Sandy Komarnizki. A Mass of Christian Burial for Olga will be
11:00am Thursday March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1101
Minneapolis Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 with Father Michael Chenier as Celebrant
and Deacon Bill Piche assisting. In lieu of flowers the family of Olga requests
donations to assist the family with expenses. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral
Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 4, 2020
