Oren Bailey Suggitt of Dafter, Michigan passed away at War Memorial Hospital on September 25, 2019. He was born in Dafter, Michigan to Bailey Charles and Thelma (Hillier) Suggitt on November 18, 1931. He was a 1948 graduate of Brimley High School and was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1984. Oren loved his classmates and always spoke fondly of his favorite coach Karl Parker. He married Phyllis (Armstrong) and served in the U.S. Army for two years. They spent the next decade on their farm in Dafter. Red had several occupations including automobile sales, but found his calling in selling sporting goods, first at Woolworths and then at Leitz Sports Center. He was best known and loved for his contributions to sports programs, coaching and playing throughout his life. He was named 1995 Gordon Malcolm Sportsman of the Year Award and was proud to have one of the softball fields in Sault Ste. Marie dedicated in his name. In his spare time he could be found wherever his friends and family were, supporting them in whatever they did.
Surviving Oren are his wife Phyllis of Dafter, Michigan, sons Scott William (Debbie) Suggitt of Kinross, Michigan, Dennis Keith (Deanna) Suggitt and Ricky Oren Suggitt of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, James Drew (Heather) Suggitt of Kinross, Michigan, daughter Lori (LeRoy) Pieri of Cedarville, Michigan, and brother Karl Suggitt of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Oren is also survived by 11grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Oren was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Thelma Suggitt and sister Wilda Clark.
Visitation will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Red's grandsons Pastor Christopher Suggitt and Pastor Phillip Quinn officiating. Luncheon following at the Christopher Columbus Hall. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Dafter Presbyterian Church or War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.
