Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hovie Funeral Home Inc
558 Bingham Ave
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-3304
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hovie Funeral Home Inc
558 Bingham Ave
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hovie Funeral Home Inc
558 Bingham Ave
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oren Suggitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oren Bailey "Red" Suggitt


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oren Bailey "Red" Suggitt Obituary
Oren Bailey Suggitt of Dafter, Michigan passed away at War Memorial Hospital on September 25, 2019. He was born in Dafter, Michigan to Bailey Charles and Thelma (Hillier) Suggitt on November 18, 1931. He was a 1948 graduate of Brimley High School and was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1984. Oren loved his classmates and always spoke fondly of his favorite coach Karl Parker. He married Phyllis (Armstrong) and served in the U.S. Army for two years. They spent the next decade on their farm in Dafter. Red had several occupations including automobile sales, but found his calling in selling sporting goods, first at Woolworths and then at Leitz Sports Center. He was best known and loved for his contributions to sports programs, coaching and playing throughout his life. He was named 1995 Gordon Malcolm Sportsman of the Year Award and was proud to have one of the softball fields in Sault Ste. Marie dedicated in his name. In his spare time he could be found wherever his friends and family were, supporting them in whatever they did.

Surviving Oren are his wife Phyllis of Dafter, Michigan, sons Scott William (Debbie) Suggitt of Kinross, Michigan, Dennis Keith (Deanna) Suggitt and Ricky Oren Suggitt of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, James Drew (Heather) Suggitt of Kinross, Michigan, daughter Lori (LeRoy) Pieri of Cedarville, Michigan, and brother Karl Suggitt of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Oren is also survived by 11grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Oren was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Thelma Suggitt and sister Wilda Clark.

Visitation will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Red's grandsons Pastor Christopher Suggitt and Pastor Phillip Quinn officiating. Luncheon following at the Christopher Columbus Hall. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Dafter Presbyterian Church or War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now