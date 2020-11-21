Patricia A. (Pemberton) Laaksonen, 86, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, passed away November 18, 2020 at Hospice House of the EUP. She was born January 21, 1934 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, to Haney and Beatrice Pemberton.
She was a loving Home maker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to be with and doted upon her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was a genuine caretaker at heart, especially with her grandchildren. She was married to her husband Ed for 63 years. She was a lifetime member of the VFW since 1970 and was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. She retired from Detroit Die Cutting after 26 years.
Patricia is survived by four sons: Terry (wife Sam) Laaksonen of Payette, ID., Marty (wife Brenda) Laaksonen of Sault Se. Marie, MI., Reggie (wife Linda) Laaksonen of Sturgeon Bay, WI., and Edward Laaksonen Jr. of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Twelve grandchildren: Amy Nertoli, Tessa Snider, Marty Laaksonen II of Sault Ste. Marie, MI., Reggie Laaksonen II and Amber Zeitler of Sturgeon Bay, WI., Felicia Izzard and Coulton Laaksonen of Sault Ste. Marie, MI., Nicole Grove of Hessel, MI., Brett Opheim, Toby Laaksonen, Troy Laaksonen, and Heather Laaksonen of Payette, ID. As well as many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Laaksonen Sr., brothers Haney Pemberton and Phil Pemberton, sister Faye Gervais, daughter-in-law Tina Laaksonen, and special sister-in-law Patricia Pemberton.