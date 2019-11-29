|
|
Patricia Ann "Campbell" Jorgensen, is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Jorgensen, Sr.
She is also survived by five children, four of whom still live in Sault Ste. Marie; John, Jr. (Barb);
Jean (William) Stenzel of Redford; James (Darlene); JoAnn, Joseph (Jill). Sixteen grandchildren:
Jamie (Danielle) LeBlanc, John Jorgensen, III, Jillian Jorgensen, Marissa Keim, Jacqueline
(Justin) Gutwald, James (Alekzandria) Jorgensen, Loran Stenzel, Andrew Stenzel, Allison
Walsh, James (Desirae) Joski II, Logan Lebo, Jerrod Dillon, Jordan (Kathleen) Dillon, Jessica
Jorgensen, Jennafer Jorgensen, Jayla Jorgensen. Seven great-grandchildren: JenaLynn, Attlee
and Hudson LeBlanc; Natalie, James Michael, III and Jack Joski; and Jexton Dillon. She is also
survived by her brother, Peter (Julie) Campbell, her nephew Gordon (Allison) Campbell and
great nephew Callen Campbell. She is also survived by her lifelong close friend Annette Killips.
Family was the center of Pat's life, as well as some very close lifelong friends. She was
happiest with her family around her for birthday's, holidays, or any special occasions, just as
long as they were all together. Although Pat had six children of her own, her door was always
open for other children. She was known in the neighborhood as a "second" mom to many and
took in a few kids over the years and always had room at the table at meal time for extras.
Patricia was pre-deceased by her daughter Judith "Judy" Joski and her husband James Michael
Joski I and grandson Kenneth Joski. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, Gordon and
Agnes Campbell and her in-laws, Clifford and Louise Jorgensen. Final resting place will be
Riverside Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to make a donation to the in
honor of Patricia Jorgensen.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 am Monday December 2nd at St. Mary's
ProCathedral until the time of the memorial service to begin at 11:00 am with Father Ben Paris
officiating.
The family will welcome visitors at the Christopher Columbus Hall on Sheridan Drive
immediately following the services at the church.
On line condolences may be left on line at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 29, 2019