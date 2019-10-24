|
Patricia "Pat" Jean Cryderman passed away October 21, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Patricia was born September 3, 1931 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to Jacob and Irene Osterhout. Pat met William Hugh Cryderman at a community dance at Camp Lucas in 1947. They married on January 6, 1948 spending 49 years together before his death in 1997.
During the busy years of raising a family on the farm, Pat could be found baking in the kitchen while listening to the music of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. She was known for her homemade bread, pot roast and mashed potatoes. Notorious for her sweet tooth, she was of the mind that more sugar was the answer to most recipes. Once the children were raised and life slowed down, you would find her with a book in her hands. She was a voracious reader until later in life when she lost her vision. She would light up when family visited with her and always wanted to know what the grandkids were up to. She enjoyed listening to her westerns on the television and socializing with her friends at McKinley Manor. She was especially fond of her roommate, Dorothy Gervais and delighted in Dotsie's shenanigans. Quick-witted, sassy and feisty, Pat could bring humor to any conversation. She passed this gift of humor on to many of her children and grandchildren where family gatherings are lively with laughter.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Irene Osterhout, her loving husband William Cryderman, her sisters Natalie(Arvi) Pajula, Gertrude (Morel) Wise, Francis (Nelson) Stoddard, her brothers Robert Osterhout, Wendell (Marion) Osterhout, Merlin (Dez) Osterhout, Gordon Osterhout, Raymond Osterhout, daughter-in law Ruth Cryderman, her beloved sister-in-law Sadie Sibbald, brothers-in-law Newt and Joe Cryderman, Ken Sibbald and John Tominac.
She is survived by her children Dave Cryderman, Dan (Betty Evey) Cryderman, Charlie (Cathy Driedric) Cryderman, Colleen (Bill) Barr, and John (Carla) Cryderman all from Sault Ste Marie, Michigan and Jeff (Terry) Cryderman of South Jordan Utah; grandchildren Jill (Dan) Munn, Becky (Glen) Hoornstra, Amy Martinez, Billy Cryderman, Tracey (Jimi) Dunn, Jenn Ware, Stephanie (Jonathon) Bowerman, Kari Evey, Matthew (Kelly) Barr, Kiley (Chris) Young, Erin (Joshua) Smith, Ian (Angel) Cryderman, Sean (Jamie) Cryderman, Derek Cryderman, Adriane (David) Hill, and Lacee Cryderman; great-grandchildren Gage and Alivia Hoornstra, Ayden and Noah Munn, Brendin Cryderman, Colton, Arkin, Driftin and Thaxtin Smith, Isaac, Lucas and Lynnlee Barr, Elodie and Estelle Young, Brett Windsor, Jay Cryderman, Payton and Chase Bouschor, Zach Ware, Hudson and Nash Bowerman, Charles Cryderman, Ryan Richardson, Braeden Smith, Isla and Brooke Hill, Taylor Cordova, Caleb, Talon and Sadie Cryderman, Trevor Cryderman, Jacinda Gray, Celeste and Layla Martinez; great-great-grandchildren Kaden, Adalynn, Levi, Blain, Maddison, Brionna, Ryan and Aiden. She is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Pat found comfort in her faith knowing that she would join loved ones that passed before her. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her.
The family will bury Pat's ashes next to her husband in Donaldson Cemetery in July 2020 during a Celebration of Life.
The family will bury Pat's ashes next to her husband in Donaldson Cemetery in July 2020 during a Celebration of Life.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 24, 2019