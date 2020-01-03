|
Patricia M. King, 65, of Livonia, passed away December 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald of 45 years. Cherished mother of Nicole (Bruce) Switzer, Teresa (Robert) Sillers, Annie (Adam) Kolb and Ronald Jr. Dearest grandmother of Jacob, Allison, Blake, Michael, Mia Grace, Henry and Eloise "Dolly". Loving great-mother of Gavin, Gunner, Sam and Estella. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who would enjoy spending time at sporting events, dance recitals and cherished time with family. Funeral Service January 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Michael the Archangel, 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. Gathering of Friends and Family to follow at the home of Annie and Adam Kolb.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020