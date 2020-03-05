Home

Patricia Neville-Buccellato


1940 - 2020
Patricia Neville-Buccellato Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Patricia Neville-Buccellato who passed away February 29, 2020 in Strasbourg (France). She was 79.

Patricia was born December 23, 1940 to Jerry and Margaret Neville in Sault-Sainte-Marie.

She leaves behind her husband, Pierre Buccellato, her children, Jacqueline and Julien, her grandchildren Romain, Helène, Pauline and Milane, her sister Pamela Neville-Grant, her niece Kimberley-Ann and her nephew Christopher.

She will live on in our hearts.

Her daughter Jacqueline may be contacted at [email protected]

"I heard the old, old men say: 'All that's beautiful drifts away, like the waters.' William Butler Yeats
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 5, 2020
