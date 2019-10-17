|
Patrick David Mills, age 76, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family, after a 23 year battle with cancer.
Patrick was born on January 14, 1943, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Joseph Clifford and Ruby Caroline(McCready) Mills. Patrick was a graduate of Loretto Catholic Central High School in Sault Ste. Marie with the class of 1961. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he was a member of the Eagles in Grand Haven and St. Isaac Jogues Church. Patrick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and tinkering with anything with a motor. Patrick worked for the Corps of Engineers in Grand Haven, Mi, Kinchelo Air Force Base and retired from K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, Gwinn, MI.
Patrick is survived by his wife Diana (Talentino) Mills whom he married on January 25, 1964 at St. Mary's Church; his children: Carri Mills-Bradley of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Terri (Paul) Miller of Derby, KS; grandson: Brendan Bradley granddaughters: Gianni and Briana Roland. Patrick is also survived by his brother: Gerald Mills of Manistee, MI, sisters-in-laws: Muriel Mills of Fruitport, MI, Marilyn Mills of Walled Lake, MI, Twylia Talentino of Merritt Island Fl and Lorie(Kevin) Smith of Almont, MI. Brother-in-law: Jim(Rose) Talentino of Sault Ste. Marie MI and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Patrick Mills, brothers, Clarence Mills, Joseph Mills and Donald Mills. In-laws Rokie and Lois (Fegan)Talentino and sister in-law Nancy Talentino.
Visiting hours will begin at 11:30 followed by a memorial mass, held 1:00 PM on Saturday, 19, 2019 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Brother John Hascall as celebrant. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church and Hospice of the EUP.
Arrangements are being handled by C. S. Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 17, 2019