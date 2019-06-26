|
Patrick G. "Pat" Henderson, 85, of Escanaba, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hospice House of the EUP in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
He was born on November 8, 1933 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, son of James Alexander and Leonore (Guerin) Henderson. Pat graduated from Loretto High School in 1951. He then attended University of Detroit and Northern Michigan University where he earned his Master of Arts in Music.
Pat served in the U.S. Army from July 10, 1956 until his honorable discharge on June 9, 1958.
In 1956, Patrick married Dolores M. Gordon in Detroit.
For over 50 years, Pat has resided in Escanaba where he and Dolores raised their children and he was actively involved in the community. He was a teacher at Holy Name School and Bark River Harris Schools as their music instructor and band director.
Pat's love for music was evident with his participation with the Escanaba City Band which he directed. He was also a member of many local performance bands and ensembles and also played with the Lakeland concert band in Lakeland , FL.
He was a member of St. Anne's Church and was involved in the choir for many years. Pat was a member of the Escanaba Elk's Club, Musician's Union and the Michigan Education Association.
Among survivors include Dolores and his children, Patrick (Jenna) Henderson, Laura (Ray) Volk, Catherine Veraghen, Christine (Jay) Webert, Julie Henderson, Jeanne (Matthew) Bigge, Mary Gael (John) Eschelweck and Diane (Steve) Koch; grandchildren, Andrew, Tina, Emmie, MeiMei, Kari and Betsy Volk, Cara (Veraghen) Wicker, Erin Henderson, Ashley, Sarah and Matthew Bigge, Kate and Megan Eschelweck, Mike Lisenbery, Stephanie DeBord and Brian Koch; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his much loved daughter, Elizabeth Anne Henderson; parents; brother, James A. Henderson; and sister, Mary Noel Henderson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27th from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home, 302 S. 13th St., Escanaba. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 p.m. at St. Anne's Church with Rev. Fran DeGroot officiating. A meal will immediately follow in the church hall.
Military rites and the committal service will take place on Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hospice House of the EUP, 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or to the Henderson family and a music memorial will be established at a later date.
A message of condolence may be directed to the Henderson family by visiting crawfordfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 26, 2019