|
|
Patrick Gordon Esson, age 78, of Gaylord, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at home.
He was born the son of Elmer and Adelaide (Sylvester) Esson on March 17, 1941, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Pat moved to the Gaylord area in 1971 and worked as a journeyman electrician for 55 years.
Pat enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing for salmon on the Great Lakes. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and could be found beside a cribbage board, cards in hand, most days.
Pat will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
In 2001, he married his current wife, Carole.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Million; his parents, Elmer and Adelaide; his stepfather, William Moher; his brother, Lawrence, and his sister, Lois Sage.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Michael and Anthony; step-children, Kristine Huffman, and Thomas Adkins of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Megan (Sam) Butterwick, Nathan Esson; step-grandchildren, Grayson, Brayden, and Jensen Huffman, and Thomas Adkins III; brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Carolyn) Hank Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Eagles Hall in Gaylord, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nelson Funeral Home, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 13, 2020