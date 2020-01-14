Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Hascall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Joseph Hascall


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Joseph Hascall Obituary
Patrick Joseph (Crimins) Hascall, age 86, of Brimley, Michigan, passed away Thursday evening on January 9, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born on April 1, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, working in the motor pool. In addition to various other awards, Pat also received two purple hearts for his service. He was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the VFW post #9023, and the DAV.

On March 28, 1959, Pat married Nancy Taylor in Brimley, Michigan. For many years, Pat worked as a dredgeman for various companies and the Corp of Engineers. He was involved with many aspects of his community, including his role as Fire Chief and Ambulance crew member, as well as Township Supervisor for Bay Mills Township. He and his wife opened the Iroquois Grocery Store and ran it for many years afterwards. In his spare time, Pat enjoyed fishing and playing cribbage with his friends and family. He had a big heart and loved to help others. Pat also enjoyed hiding his Tootsie Rolls from Nancy.

Pat is survived by his wife: Nancy Hascall; three children: Brendann (Lanny) Hissong of Brimley, MI, Bryan (Carolyn) Hascall of Brimley, MI, and Shawn (Andrea Kirkpatrick) Hascall of Brimley, MI; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by a brother: Brother John Hascall of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and two sisters: Wanda Donnay of Brimley, MI and Crystal (Lee) Kelly of Shellborn, Ontario.

Pat was preceded in death by a son: Shannon R.W. Hascall; his parents: Clinton and Viola Hascall; three sisters: Sharon, Clintia, and Marsha; and three brothers: Michael, Clinton, and Clayton.

Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church with Brother John Hascall as celebrant. Friends may call at the Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will be at Mission Hill Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP. Arrangements are being handled by C S Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -