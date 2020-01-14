|
|
Patrick Joseph (Crimins) Hascall, age 86, of Brimley, Michigan, passed away Thursday evening on January 9, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Pat was born on April 1, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, working in the motor pool. In addition to various other awards, Pat also received two purple hearts for his service. He was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the VFW post #9023, and the DAV.
On March 28, 1959, Pat married Nancy Taylor in Brimley, Michigan. For many years, Pat worked as a dredgeman for various companies and the Corp of Engineers. He was involved with many aspects of his community, including his role as Fire Chief and Ambulance crew member, as well as Township Supervisor for Bay Mills Township. He and his wife opened the Iroquois Grocery Store and ran it for many years afterwards. In his spare time, Pat enjoyed fishing and playing cribbage with his friends and family. He had a big heart and loved to help others. Pat also enjoyed hiding his Tootsie Rolls from Nancy.
Pat is survived by his wife: Nancy Hascall; three children: Brendann (Lanny) Hissong of Brimley, MI, Bryan (Carolyn) Hascall of Brimley, MI, and Shawn (Andrea Kirkpatrick) Hascall of Brimley, MI; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by a brother: Brother John Hascall of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and two sisters: Wanda Donnay of Brimley, MI and Crystal (Lee) Kelly of Shellborn, Ontario.
Pat was preceded in death by a son: Shannon R.W. Hascall; his parents: Clinton and Viola Hascall; three sisters: Sharon, Clintia, and Marsha; and three brothers: Michael, Clinton, and Clayton.
Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church with Brother John Hascall as celebrant. Friends may call at the Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will be at Mission Hill Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP. Arrangements are being handled by C S Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 14, 2020