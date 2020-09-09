1/1
Patti Ann Cleary
1964 - 2020
On Wednesday, September 3rd 2020, Patti Ann Cleary was unexpectedly taken home by the Lord in her sleep. She was 56 years old and was born April 25th 1964. She was a Sault High graduate. She was a beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Grandmother. Had a great love of books and literature of all types. She lived for the outdoors, days full of sunshine, and bare feet. Patti will forever be remembered by her Parents, Pat and Delores Cleary of Barbeau Michigan, her Daughters, Cinnamon Cleary, Samantha Sheppard, and Andrea Cleary with her significant other Joshua Kibble. Her seven precious grandchildren; Andrew, Kezia, Nora, Iversen, Rosemary, Orvin and Maebel. Her sisters, Sue Anne (Matt) Wilks, Jill (Tom) Rambo, and Ann Margaret (Chris) Moore. We can't forget her mini babies, Elli and Bobo, her beloved chihuahuas that followed her everywhere!

Please join us Sunday the 13th for a memorial service at, 1:00pm at E-Free Church 1901 John Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Mi. Immediately following luncheon ?at Elks Lodge 1111 E Portage Ave, Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 9, 2020.
