Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Holly, MI
View Map

Paul William Price


1948 - 2020
Paul William Price Obituary
PRICE, Paul William - age 71, of Highland, died March 6, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. Visitation will be held 9 AM - 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held 9:30 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Paul was born May 3, 1948 in Sault Ste. Marie, the son of William H. and Margaret A. (Desrochers) Price. He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 9914 in Highland. Paul owned and operated RF Designs in Howell. Surviving are: son, Steven Price of Flint; sister, Peggy (Joe) Shereda of Houghton Lake; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a lot of friends. He was preceded in death by: son, Andrew Price; brother, Gerald Price; and his parents. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 10, 2020
