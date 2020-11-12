1/1
Pauline Schmitigal Gates Adams
1928 - 2020
Pauline Schmitigal Gates Adams, age 91, of East Lansing, Michigan, died on November 6, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1928 in Stalwart, Michigan to Frank and Mildred (Crisp) Schmitigal.

Pauline attended Sault High and graduated with the class of 1947. She married James E. Gates on December 11, 1948 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in DeTour Village, Michigan. They started a family raising three children. In 1964, Pauline began working on as the High School Secretary at DeTour High School. After James' death, Pauline married a lifelong friend Herbert W. Adams on April 10, 1982 in Apache Junction, Arizona. She retired from DeTour High School after almost twenty years in 1983.

Pauline was a member of the DeTour Women's Auxillary.

Pauline loved reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and crocheting.

Pauline is survived by her children, Richard Gates of Flint, MI, Bonita Gates of Lansing, MI, and Anthony Gates of Schaumberg, IL; her stepchildren, Mary Wagner of Lansing, William Adams of lake Point, UT, Nancy Cline of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Milton Adams of DeTour, MI, and Frances Danes of Taylor, MI; her grandchildren, Michael S. Gates and Brendan K. Gates of Schaumberg; numerous step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James; second husband, Herbert; sister, Hazel (Peter) Likavec; brother-in-law, Roland (Louise) Gates.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3:00P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan, and Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M.

Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens, in Bruce Twp., Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Chippewa County Animal Shelter 3660 South Mackinac Trail, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 12, 2020.
