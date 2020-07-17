Penelope Tiedjens Augustin, 85, of Paradise, Michigan died Sunday morning July 12, 2020 at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital in Newberry, Michigan.
Born June 11, 1935 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy (Dopp) Tiedjens, Penny was a graduate of Harding High School in Marion, Ohio and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. In September of 1955, she married Carroll Augustin of Lorain, Ohio.
In addition to being a homemaker and raising their family in Hamilton, Ohio, Penny and Carroll, owned and operated Augustin's True Value in Paradise, Michigan and later in Greenwich, Ohio. They also owned and operated Olena Farm Country Store in Olena, Ohio.
Penny was a seasonal resident of Paradise, Michigan since 1974. Following her husband, Carroll Augustin's death in 2004, Penny permanently moved to Paradise where she operated Trivial Treasures Gift Store. Penny enjoyed reading, boating and craftwork of all types including knitting, oil painting and games with friends.
In 2012 Penny met and later married Walt Grantham and they traveled in his motor coach for several years before settling in Dunnellon, Florida for the winter and Paradise, Michigan in the summer.
In addition to her parents, Penny is preceded in death by her first husband Carroll Augustin, daughter Lindsay McBride and sister Robin Smith.
Survivors include her husband Walt Grantham of Paradise, Michigan and Dunnellon, Florida; daughters Leslie (Jeffrey) McCarthy of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Tracy (John) Matodobra of Paradise, Michigan; grandchildren Jason (Lydia) McCarthy, Brent (Natalie) McCarthy and Johnathan (Rachelle) Matodobra; great-grandchildren Lennox McCarthy, Penelope Matodobra, Riley Matodobra and Aiden Tantenella; several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A family memorial will follow at a later time. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, Ohio.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice
in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.