|
|
Penny passed away in the early morning of March 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
Penny was born May 10, 1946, the daughter of John and Maxine Thompson. She was a 1964 graduate of Mackinaw City High School.
On October 16, 1966 she married Jack Matthews in Detroit.
Penny's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was an avid bowler, and loved collecting antiques.
She is survived by her husband Jack, 3 daughters, Robin Matthews of Cheboygan, Dawn Hacker of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kathie Webb of Germany, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, Ed Thompson, Robert Thompson, Dexter McNamara, and Nelson Lapointe, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother John Thompson, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, brothers-in-law Harry Matthews and Jerry Matthews, and sister-in-law Claudette Thompson.
No services are planned. Memorials in her name may be made to the Cheboygan Humane society.
Penny will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, her zest for life and her contagious laughter.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 15, 2020