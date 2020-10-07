Philip Wayne Bottrell (age 80), of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan passed away Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, and his friend Pastor Willard Hotchkiss, after a long battle of diseases associated with Agent Orange.
Wayne was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1939. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Loretta Catholic Central High School. He continued his education at Lake Superior State University, then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from May 24, 1962 to July 22, 1966, serving in the Vietnam War. After returning from the war, Wayne finished his Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and an Associate degree in Law Enforcement in 1973. He was known to many in the Sault Ste. Marie community as a City Police Officer until he retired after 26 ½ years on July 5th, 1992, due to health conditions related from serving in the military.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 53 years (married June 10, 1967), Annie DePlonty Bottrell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; his daughter, Becky Bottrell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; his daughter, Lisa (Frank) Schaefer of Windermere, FL; 3 grandchildren: Frank Schaefer IV, of Fenton, MI; Emma Schaefer and Blake Schaefer, of Windermere, FL. He is also survived by his brothers Richard (Sandi) Bottrell; Paul (Carol) Bottrell; brother-in-law Charles Gustafson; sister-in-law Stella DePlonty (Lin Miller); sister-in-law Teri DePlonty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Phillip L. Bottrell and Jeanette B. (King) Bottrell; and his sister, Maria (Charles) Gustafson.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and yard work in his younger years. He was a philatelist and numismatic as he started collecting stamps and coins at the young age of 8. This pastime became a hobby that lead to a great friendship with Rod Preston, of Goulais River, Canada; who for the past 20 years would call every night at 10pm to discuss their shared hobby. Wayne leaves his loyal friend, Jim Johnson Sr., who faithfully stopped in everyday (until Covid-19) for a coffee chat over the "good ol days" and bantering over their escapades as law enforcement officers. One could be so lucky to have such dedicated friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Friends may call at the cemetery from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
In the more recent years as Wayne's health deteriorated, he looked forward to the visits and chit chat with his friend Pastor Willard Hotchkiss. Memorials can be made to the First Free Methodist Church for the purchase of new furniture for a fellowship area.
