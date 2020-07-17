1/1
Randy Scott Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Scott Anderson, age 52, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 14, 2020.

Randy is survived by a very large loving family, including his wife, Annalisa Rasaiah; children,Lucas and Elliot Anderson; father and mother Donald and Phyllis Anderson; sister Dawn Parker (Cory), and brothers, Jim Anderson, and Brian Anderson (Steff);
father and mother-in-law Bob (Bhubendra) and Angela Rasaiah; brothers and sisters-in-law Elena Lehocky (Jim), Suvi Rasaiah (Bev), Jean-Pierre Rasaiah (Shannon), Miguel Rasaiah (Sheila), Vijay Rasaiah (Angie), Alistair Rasaiah (Allison), Chavaleh Paquin (Jeremy), Selva Rasaiah, Tsha Carroll (Tim), and Misha Rasaiah (Alex); many cousins, aunts and uncles; 9 nieces and 15 nephews; and his great-nephew. He is predeceased by grandparents Orville & Lottie Anderson, and Orville & Viola Stain and niece, Angie Coullard.

Randy valued living life and having good times with family and friends. He also enjoyed golf, hunting, football, baseball, basketball, fitness and politics. He was a dedicated successful business owner and Insurance agent. Most of all he was a proud husband and father.

Private services have been held. There will be no public service. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Memorial donations can be made to the March of Dimes, or Hospice House of the EUP and Ball Hospice House.

Annalisa wholeheartedly thanks the many dedicated and loving family members and friends who were by their side on this journey; the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Hospice of the EUP and Ball Hospice House; Randy's care and physician teams in Ann Arbor Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie Ontario; C. S. Mulder Funeral Home; and last but certainly not least, dedicated, loyal employee and great friend, Martin Wolski.

Rest In Peace Randy. You will be missed and never forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 16, 2020
Randy was a wonderful man and a valued friend. Grieving his loss has also reminded me of some fun stories from when we were young. I always looked up to Randy and I miss him.
Bill Cartwright
Friend
July 16, 2020
Bruce and I would like to send our condolences to Annalisa and Randy's Family. Annalisa please know we are thinking of you and know you and the boys are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending virtual hugs to you all.
Lisa Hutchison
Friend
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael Guerra
Classmate
July 16, 2020
Went through school and grew up knowing Randy. He always had time to chat on his way to work coming through the border. When I was going to the same gym as Randy I enjoyed my workouts just a little more knowing he would be coming in with that big smile of his to brighten the room. You will be missed my friend.
Lucky
Friend
July 16, 2020
I knew Randy when we were all kids. Many childhood memories.
My condolences to his family.
Wendy TenEyck Glenn
Friend
July 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Randys passing. Love and hugs to all of the family. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers!
Carol Falkenhagen Gregory
Family
July 15, 2020
Randy handled our insurance needs & did a great job! Such a genuine person with a great sense of humor! Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family❤He will surely be missed!
Tom & Val Lawlor
Friend
July 15, 2020
Randy was one of the most genuine guys I have ever met. Played many sports with this gentleman! He definitely will be missed!! Take care Randy and see you on the other side and can reminisce about the good ol'days!!
RJ Neal
Friend
July 15, 2020
Randy will surely be missed. Thinking of you all and sending positive thoughts to you.
Nichole Sasso
July 15, 2020
We want to send our condolences to everyone, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jan and Harold
Jan & Harold Bailey
Friend
July 15, 2020
Randy was a truly good man. He was loved and respected by so many people! Our family will sincerely miss him! Love to the family, and hugs to his 2 boys and dedicated wife!
Lisa Cline
Friend
July 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.
Wendy Beaudoin
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
We are so sadden by Randys passing and our hearts go out to Annalisa and boys and Randys family. Last time I saw him he looked great - really was hoping he could kick its butt. Ill never forget his friendship and carry many great ball trip memories forever, some Im sure hed wish Id forget.
Denny & Deanna Suggitt
Friend
July 15, 2020
Randy was one of the good guys, didn't know him well but was our agent for a few years and was extremely professional and very good to us
Pete and Susie verrett
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
To his family, our condenses, love and many hugs for this great loss. He was such a wonderful, happy person. He will be missed by many. Peace to all.
Mark & Melissa (Crebo) Mansfield
Mark & Melissa Mansfield
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved