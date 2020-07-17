Randy Scott Anderson, age 52, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 14, 2020.
Randy is survived by a very large loving family, including his wife, Annalisa Rasaiah; children,Lucas and Elliot Anderson; father and mother Donald and Phyllis Anderson; sister Dawn Parker (Cory), and brothers, Jim Anderson, and Brian Anderson (Steff);
father and mother-in-law Bob (Bhubendra) and Angela Rasaiah; brothers and sisters-in-law Elena Lehocky (Jim), Suvi Rasaiah (Bev), Jean-Pierre Rasaiah (Shannon), Miguel Rasaiah (Sheila), Vijay Rasaiah (Angie), Alistair Rasaiah (Allison), Chavaleh Paquin (Jeremy), Selva Rasaiah, Tsha Carroll (Tim), and Misha Rasaiah (Alex); many cousins, aunts and uncles; 9 nieces and 15 nephews; and his great-nephew. He is predeceased by grandparents Orville & Lottie Anderson, and Orville & Viola Stain and niece, Angie Coullard.
Randy valued living life and having good times with family and friends. He also enjoyed golf, hunting, football, baseball, basketball, fitness and politics. He was a dedicated successful business owner and Insurance agent. Most of all he was a proud husband and father.
Private services have been held. There will be no public service. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Memorial donations can be made to the March of Dimes, or Hospice House of the EUP and Ball Hospice House.
Annalisa wholeheartedly thanks the many dedicated and loving family members and friends who were by their side on this journey; the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Hospice of the EUP and Ball Hospice House; Randy's care and physician teams in Ann Arbor Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie Ontario; C. S. Mulder Funeral Home; and last but certainly not least, dedicated, loyal employee and great friend, Martin Wolski.
Rest In Peace Randy. You will be missed and never forgotten.