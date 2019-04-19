|
Rassul "Ross" Saber, 87, passed away due to natural causes at the Blue Cedar Medical Pavilion in Leesburg, FL on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
He was born May 24, 1931 in Rasht, Iran. He moved to the United States in 1962 to pursue his medical training. He completed a residency in pathology at the Medical College of Virginia and later a fellowship in cytopathology at Harvard University. Early in his career he served on the faculty at Wayne State University School of Medicine. He moved to Sault Ste. Marie in 1972 where he was appointed to the position of Director of laboratory medicine at War Memorial Hospital. Later in his career his interest in cardiovascular research brought him to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN where he pioneered advancements in coronary artery disease intervention.
His commitment to his career in medicine and research was balanced by a joy for fishing. He developed a love for fishing while living in Sault Ste. Marie. He continued to fish into his later years after moving to Florida.
He was a friendly and jovial man who brought a smile to the faces of the people he met. He loved to laugh as much as he loved to joke. He was thoughtful, kind, helpful, and generous not only to the people close to him but to strangers as well.
He was a caring and loving father who devoted his life to his children who are grateful for his guidance, tolerance, generosity, and patience.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruby, his daughter Leila Saber and granddaughter Dora, his son Cameron Saber his wife Tanya and grandchildren Wesley and William, his son Michael Saber and his wife Dima, along with many other friends and family.
A special thank you to all of the caring, generous, and loving friends in Royal Highlands, Lake County, Orlando, and Michigan.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 19, 2019