Raymond Earl Frye, age 84, of Poland, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home.
Ray was born in Spencer, Indiana on June 13, 1935, one of seventeen children born to the late Floyd and Ursula (Allee) Frye. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years before transferring to the U.S. Air Force. In the Air Force, Ray was in communications and had a high security clearance. He served in Pakistan, Turkey, Texas, St Louis, Washington and Kincheloe Air Force Base to name just a few. While stationed at Kincheloe he met the love of his life in 1961. On August 26, 1963, Ray married Katharyne Niemi in Rudyard, Michigan. He retired in 1973, as a Tech Sergeant after 20 years in the Air Force. Not long after he started his career with the Corps of Engineers in the Soo. He retired in June of 1990 to enjoy his golden years with Kathy and his family. Ray enjoyed playing Senior golf with his buddies and pitching horseshoes in the Soo Men's League. More recently, he became very active in the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Poland Indiana where he enjoyed singing in the choir, attending weekly bible study and wonderful fellowship with fellow members. His church family was very important to him and he grew to care about each and every member. He was a member of the American Legion.
Ray is survived by four children: Bill (Janice) Frye, Reta (George) Alcantar, Mike (LeAnn) Frye, and Brenda (Mike) Dyke; ten grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Zimmerman, Joshua Frye, Daniel (Ashley) Frye, Phillip (Deanna) Alcantar, Anthony Alcantar, Armando Alcantar, Manuel Alcantar, Kelly Frye, Wil Reiser and Kyle Reiser; and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand daughter. He is also survived by five siblings: Betty Prewett, Wanda (Jim) Cooper, Annice Frye, Willard (Linda) Frye, and Fred (Nell) Frye.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Katharyne Frye, and eleven siblings.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 24, 2019