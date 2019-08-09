|
|
Ray Eggers of Barbeau, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2019. He was born to Raymond and Alice (Bradley) Eggers on July 19, 1950, in Petoskey, Michigan.
Ray and Jan settled at Horton Bay, Michigan where he was employed at Penn Dixie Cement Plant. They later purchased the Horton Bay General Store where the family lived and operated the business. Ray had a love for ships and after the store was sold, he joined the Merchant Marines. In his spare time he had a great love for welding and metalwork. He made and sold many hunting knives. He loved hunting and fishing with his son and spending time with his daughter playing 'Grandma's" piano. He loved music as his whole family did.
Surviving Ray Eggers are his loving wife Jan of Barbeau, Michigan, son Raymond (Susanna) Eggers of Horton Bay, Michigan, daughter Tracey (Ray) Sayles of Harbor Springs, Michigan, brothers Bruce (Theresa) Eggers and Mark (Linda) Eggers of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and sister Ruth (Daniel) Corbett of Overland Park, Kansas. Ray is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grand child and several nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and also five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery on M-129. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Hospice of E.U.P.
Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 9, 2019