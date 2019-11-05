|
|
Raymond Willis Young, age 92, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Ray was born on July 20, 1927, in Dafter, Michigan to the late James and Myrtle (Sanderson) Young. He graduated from Pickford High School with the class of 1946. Ray married Donna Potter at Algonquin United Methodist Church on October 16, 1948. Ray enjoyed hunting and helping others with their carpentry work.
Ray is survived by his children: Larry Young of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Diane (Charlie) Williams of Conway, SC; a daughter-in-law: Joanne Young; four grandchildren: Dawn (David) Little, Jason Young, Clint Robinette, and Larry Young Jr.; a step-grandchild: Kelly Ruark; and six great-grandchildren: Shelby and Caden Little, Nathan Williams, Ariah and Knox Robinette, and Jase Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Donna Young; a son: Dwight Young; three brothers: Tyke, Art, and George Young; two sisters: Mae Atkins and Marie Preslan; and a step-grandchild: Brent Williams.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Leroy Case officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
A memorial has been established to the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 5, 2019