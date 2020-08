Rene Anderson, 60, a resident of La Crescent, Minnesota passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.She was born on August 2, 1960 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to Clayton Wallis and Annelie (Brose) Wallis Workman. She attended the local schools and graduated with the Class of 1978.Rene worked in hotel management and resort booking management in Michigan before moving to La Crescent where she worked at Logistics Health, Inc. She has struggled bravely for the past few years with multiple health issues but through it all her love for the Lord and her family never wavered.Rene took part in dog rescue and fostering for years and her love for animals was manifested in the amazing care she took of her furry "kids" at home.She was a loving daughter, sister and mom and a tenderhearted, devoted wife. Rene will also always be known for her amazing cooking ability. She was so looking forward to moving back to her beloved Upper Peninsula and Lake Superior in a few months with her husband.She is preceded in death by: Father Clayton Wallis, Step-father Richard Workman, Grandparents Erwin & Laura Wallis and Albert & Freida Misenko, and niece Ann Rene Raffaele.She is survived by:Her husband: Craig of La Crescent, MNChildren: Sons Jacob (Merissa) Beckwith of Ewa Beach, HI, Dana (Audra) Beckwith of Sarasota, FL, and Nathan Beckwith of Wilson, NC, step-sons Karl and Shawn Anderson of Houlton, WI and step-daughters Kelli (Evan Rowe) Anderson of Agawam, MA and Kate (Juan Kelly) Anderson of Eden Prairie, MN.Grandchildren: Ava & Jackson (Jacob & Merissa), Celeste, Ashley, Devin, Korbin, Aurora and Michael (Dana & Audra), Harmony, Symphony, Melody and Lyric (Nathan) and step-grandchild Luca (Kate & Juan).Mother: Annelie Workman of Kincheloe, MichiganBrothers and sisters: Dane (Janel) Wallis, Rochelle (George) Denger and Romona (Glenn) LaLonde all of Sault Ste Marie, MI.And numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.A funeral service will be held in the Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home/Siskiwit Convention Center Gardens at 11:00 on Friday, August 28, 2020 with Pastor James Taylor to officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 on Friday, August 28, 2020.Burial will take place in the Lake View Cemetery in Calumet.Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ericksoncrowleypeterson.com The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet is assisting the family with the arrangements.