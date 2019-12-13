Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Kay Miller


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Kay Miller Obituary
Rhonda Kay Miller, age 68, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, at her home on Sugar Island.

Rhonda was born on July 30, 1951, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of the late Donald and Donna (Lawrence) Thompson. On October 28, 1967, she married Robert D. Miller at the First United Presbyterian Church. Rhonda was known for her cooking ability. Especially her turkey dinners and her cinnamon rolls. She loved to spend time with her family and her St. Bernards. She enjoyed watching the food network. Rhonda collected snow globes and cooking ware.

Rhonda is survived by her husband: Robert D. Miller, Sr.; four children: Robert D. Miller, Jr., Thomas (Theresa) Miller, Dale (Stephanie) Miller, and Crystal Miller all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; eight grandchildren: Nicole, Robbie, Trevor, Brendan, Kristom, Jake, Allison, and Adam; and four great-grandchildren: Gavin, Gunner, Sammy, and Estelle. She is also survived by two sisters: Sharon (Jay) Piirainen of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Diane (John) Laitinen of Dafter, MI; and a brother: Mike (Sandy) Thompson of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a special niece: Lisa Nolan.

Private family burial services will be held in the spring at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP. Rhonda's family is so grateful for the staff of Hospice of the EUP, especially Lisa Corbiere and Gayle MacArthur. Their help during a difficult time will never be forgotten.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -