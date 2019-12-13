|
|
Rhonda Kay Miller, age 68, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, at her home on Sugar Island.
Rhonda was born on July 30, 1951, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of the late Donald and Donna (Lawrence) Thompson. On October 28, 1967, she married Robert D. Miller at the First United Presbyterian Church. Rhonda was known for her cooking ability. Especially her turkey dinners and her cinnamon rolls. She loved to spend time with her family and her St. Bernards. She enjoyed watching the food network. Rhonda collected snow globes and cooking ware.
Rhonda is survived by her husband: Robert D. Miller, Sr.; four children: Robert D. Miller, Jr., Thomas (Theresa) Miller, Dale (Stephanie) Miller, and Crystal Miller all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; eight grandchildren: Nicole, Robbie, Trevor, Brendan, Kristom, Jake, Allison, and Adam; and four great-grandchildren: Gavin, Gunner, Sammy, and Estelle. She is also survived by two sisters: Sharon (Jay) Piirainen of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Diane (John) Laitinen of Dafter, MI; and a brother: Mike (Sandy) Thompson of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a special niece: Lisa Nolan.
Private family burial services will be held in the spring at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the EUP. Rhonda's family is so grateful for the staff of Hospice of the EUP, especially Lisa Corbiere and Gayle MacArthur. Their help during a difficult time will never be forgotten.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 13, 2019