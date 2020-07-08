1/1
Richard Clayton "Dick" Somes
Richard "Dick" Clayton Somes, age 80, of North Carolina, formerly of Sault Sainte Marie, passed away June 12, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side.

A small luncheon celebration of life will be hosted by Dick's wife at the home of Tracy (Somes) Greene, 3200 Smart Road, Sault Ste. Marie, July 11th from 11am – 2pm for all those who would like to stop by to offer their condolences.

Dick is survived by his wife, Noreen of 61 years. Dick and Noreen had two daughters, Terrie Trudeau of North Carolina and Tracy (Jeff) Greene of Sault Ste Marie. Richard and Noreen were blessed with 5 grandchildren: Benton (Cortney) Gady, Ronalyn (Beto) Cruz, Noreen (Kelly) Sweet, Cal (Katie) Whitworth and Carlie (Frank) Anderson.

Many great grandchildren: Clayton and Liam Gady, Eli, Calix and Noah Cruz, Beckham Sweet, MaKenna, Evelyn, and Rayna Whitworth, Jocelyn, Brayden, Easton, Dalton and Davin Anderson

Dick was preceded in death by his Mother, Agnes (Robbins), and Father, Harold Somes, as well as 11 siblings:

Ruth Somes, Jack (Joy), Dave (Shirley), Eva Jane (Ron) Harris, Emily (Bob) Brooks, Rosemond (Hal) Anderson, Gilmore (Margie), Harold (Shirley), Wayne (Jenny), Audrey (Ray) King, Sharon (Woody) Woodruff and survived by one sister, Mildred (Somes) Radley of Colorado.

Published in The Sault News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
the home of Tracy (Somes) Greene
