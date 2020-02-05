|
Richard Dewey Crisp, age 75, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born on April 24, 1944, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Dewey and Ann (Barcelli) Crisp. Richard graduated from Sault High School, with the class of 1963. He worked as a mechanic at Kmart and Delta Tire. Later, he worked at Chippewa County International Airport and retired from Sanderson Field. Richard enjoyed building model cars, going out to dinner and spending time with family.
Richard is survived by his wife: Charlene (Kendrick) Crisp, whom he married on August 28, 1975 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; three children: (late) Bruce Greeley, Loretta Greeley of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Robbie "Butch" (Nancy) Greeley of Barbeau, MI; six grandchildren: Josh, Krissy, Mark, Jenny, Steve, and Casey; and 14 great-grandchildren. Richard is also survived by four siblings: Mary Ann (Ernest) Holland of Hot Springs, AR and Mike Crisp of Kinross, MI, (late) Jimmy Crisp, (late) Linda Laponsie.
A time of gathering will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A time of sharing, starting at 1:00 PM will end the gathering. Interment at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens will happen later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to . Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2020