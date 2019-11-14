|
Rev. Richard E. Frohmader, 90 of Jefferson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday,
October 30, 2019 at his home.
Richard was born April 10, 1929 in Jefferson, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Sauer)
Frohmader. He attended high school and college at Northwestern in Watertown and earned his
master's degree in theology from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. During his seminary education
he spent a semester at Lutherische Theologische Hochschule in Oberursel, Germany and then a
semester touring Europe with his dear friend Martin Westerhaus. On August 12, 1954 he married
Catharine Krause in Marathon, Wisconsin. The couple enjoyed 30 years of marriage until
Catharine's death in 1984. He vicared at St. Jacobi in Milwaukee 1954-55. He served his first
call at Immanuel in Tyler, Minnesota and Our Saviors in Island Lake from 1956-60. From 1960
until his retirement in 1995 Richard served Immanuel in Sault Ste, Marie, Michigan and Our
Savior's in Cedarville. From 1980 to 85 he also served a vacancy at Our Saviors in Sault Ste.
Marie, Ontario.
Richard enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading and spending time with family. After the passing
of his beloved wife and his retirement, Richard found pleasure and purpose in researching family
genealogy and church history. He researched and compiled church histories for Immanuel in
Sault Ste. Marie and for St. John's in Jefferson. After retiring to Jefferson in 1995 Richard
volunteered with FISH, transporting elderly and disabled people to medical appointments.
Richard put others before himself. He lived out Christ's work in his own life, dedicating himself
to helping people, listening to their tales and helping them with their troubles. Richard
Frohmader will be deeply missed.
Richard is survived by: his children Mary (Rev. Doug) Free of Rapid City, SD; Judy (Paul) Drew
of McBain, MI; Karen (Kelly) Cushway of Big Rapids, MI and Susan (Rick) Fitzpatrick of Sault
Ste. Marie, MI; 11 grandchildren; 7+ great-grandchildren; and a sister Beth Preuss of
Oconomowoc. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son James (1977), and brother Paul.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Richard's grandson, Pastor Jason
Free, for handling many of Richard's legal affairs; to Rita Bartsch for her support and attention
over the past several years. Also, to Richard's granddaughter, Jessica, who willingly dedicated
five months of her life to living, loving and caring for him, allowing Richard to realize his desire
to live his remaining days in his own home.
A funeral service was held November 1 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev.
Joshua Martin presiding. He was laid to rest November 2 at Union Cemetery in Jefferson.
Memorials may be left to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sault Ste. Marie; to the James
Frohmader Scholarship at Michigan Lutheran Seminary; or to Agrace Hospice of southern
Wisconsin.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 14, 2019