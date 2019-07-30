|
|
Richard Elliot Sprowl, age 73, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
Richard was born in Portland, Maine on December 15, 1945, the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Heald) Sprowl. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He served three tours in Vietnam in the 82nd Airborne as a helicopter gunner and mechanic. During this time, he received three purple hearts. During his 18 years of service, he was able to spend some time in Korea and when he took a medical retirement, he had obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Richard loved shooting at the Chippewa County Shooting Association. He also danced at Pow Wow's carrying an eagle staff. He was a bead work artist and he enjoyed playing "World of War Craft". Richard was an awesome cook and he loved to take care of his wife.
Richard is survived by his wife: Beverley (Flint) Sprowl, whom he married on December 15, 2010, two children: Richard (Jana) Sprowl and Gina Ferguson both of South Carolina; three step-children: Brandon (Jamie) Flint of Sault Ste. Marie, ONT, Crystal Sellers and Christopher Sellers both of Missouri; his grandchildren: Richard, Katie, Rebecca, Anna, Myah, and Connor; and three great-grandchildren: Abel, Isaac, and Nathan.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a son: Richard "RC" Sprowl.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held on a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 30, 2019