|
|
Richard Lee Kopitsch (Dick / Butch) 81 of Lansing, MI peacefully passed away on December 21, 2019 in Lansing, MI.
Born on 02/20/1938 in Birnamwood, WI to Richard W. and Belle (Kimble) Kopitsch.
Surviving Wendy Kopitsch of East Lansing, MI / Richard & Angie (Hansen) Kopitsch of Grand Ledge, MI / Ray & Tracy (Tessmer) Kopitsch of Dexter, MI, and sister Betty (Kopitsch) Leppala of DeWitt, MI. Grand Children: RJ, Kyle, Tyler, Zach, Braden, Garret, and Raegen. Great Grand Children Charley and Lily.
Dick was a long time resident of Sault Ste Marie & Lansing, MI where he lived since leaving Birnamwood
WI, at the age of 12. He attended Michigan Tech University where he majored in Forestry and played
hockey for the Huskies. He worked for his father in the forestry and logging business in Canada as well
as owning his own businesses in the Sault. In his later years, he was a heavy equipment operator in
Lower Peninsula area. Dick was greatly involved and dedicated to the game of hockey in Sault Ste Marie
and Lansing where he coached for many years. During this tenure, he was awarded Coach of the Year
multiple times, won 8 State championships and 1 National championship. In addition, Dick was a scout
for multiple Junior A (USHL, NAHL, OHL & WHL) teams. He was passionate and continually devoted to
the sport of hockey and helped many local youth obtain their dream to play hockey at their highest
levels.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Sault
Michigan Hockey Association P.O. Box 241 Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783 Att. Cheyann Holappa 906-440-
6952 [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 7, 2020