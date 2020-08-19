1/
Ricky John Speck
1949 - 2020
Ricky John Speck passed away on July 29, 2020 in Apopka, FL. Ricky was born on March 26, 1949 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Mavene Jean Crawford Speck and Harvey Charles Speck.

Ricky grew up in the Soo then moved to Winter Haven, FL with his mother and grandmother. He joined the United Stated Army and served in Vietnam. After returning home, Ricky had a car accident in 1975 and was confined to nursing home care until his passing.

Ricky was predeceased by his parents and grandparents Hattie and Johnny Crawford and Carrie and Charles Speck. He is survived by his sister Mavene Jeanne Howard (Al) of Clermont, FL, a niece April Bennett (Tim), her five sons and two grandsons, a nephew Eric Howard (Danielle) and his son, cousins Joyce Henderson of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Gary and Karlene Crawford of Gaylord, MI.
A graveside service will be on August 28,2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. At Donaldson Cementery.

Published in The Sault News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
