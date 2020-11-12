Covenant House Michigan sends our condolences to Rita's husband, Gerald Radecki, family and friends on the passing of Rita. Rita and Gerald are both part of our Covenant House Michigan family and help us to serve the homeless youth who come to our doors.

Gerald Piro, Executive Director, Board of Directors, Staff and Youth of Covenant House Michigan will keep you in our prayers during this time of grief. May God Bless and keep you forever in His Tender Loving Care. Love and prayers, Carolyn www.covenanthouseMI.org

Carolyn Millard