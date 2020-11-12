Rita Mary (Kolarik) Radecki, died at age 86 peacefully in her sleep on November 6, 2020 in Traverse City, MI. She was born April 28, 1934 to William and Mary Kolarik in Gills Pier, MI.
Rita grew up on the family farm in Gills Pier and graduated from Leelanau St. Mary's Catholic School in 1952. She moved to Grand Rapids and attended Aquinas College, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Education. Becoming a teacher was her lifelong ambition and she taught first grade in both Grand Rapids and then in Rudyard Area Schools until retirement after 30 plus years.
Rita met the love of her life, Gerald Radecki, while both were students at Aquinas College. They were married in 1957. They moved their family to the Upper Peninsula in 1968. She enjoyed living near Kinross on their 40 acres of woods. Rita was a faith filled gentle woman and was very involved in her parish of Holy Family Church in Barbeau, Her love for flowers inspired her to arrange the weekly altar flowers. She also had a love of handcrafts, especially quilting. The entire family has enjoyed quilts made by her for years.
Rita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerald; her brothers Morris (Dorothy) Kolarik, Jerome (Mary Ann) Kolarik, sisters Agnes McWethy and Jane Beaudry, children Ann (Matt) Sartore of Grand Rapids, Steve (Lauren) Radecki of Petoskey, Mary (Joan) Radecki of Traverse City and Tom (Cheryl) Radecki of Jenison. Grandsons Benton (Rachel) Sartore, Will (Briggitta) Sartore, Gare (Emily) Sartore, Connor (Kara)Radecki, Justin Radecki, step- grandchildren Jack and Ava Seebohm,. Great-grandchildren Nathan and Eleanor Sartore and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at St. Francis Church, Traverse City. Please visit www.sfparish.org
and click the facebook link to watch the service live. A memorial mass will be offered at Holy Family Church in Barbeau at a later date. Memorial contributions may be addressed to Covenant House of Michigan. Covenanthousemi.org.
