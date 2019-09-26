|
Rita Renee Lesko, 62, of Suttons Bay and formerly of Sault St. Marie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Rita was born on Dec. 7, 1956, the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Jones) Brand. She married Shane Lesko who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2007.
Rita was a profound chef and had a passion for creating beautiful art. She took a creative approach to motherhood from picnics in the living room to a tunnel of plants in place of a Christmas tree with presents inside, to beach hunting on summer days.
Rita was grateful for anything down to a cup of coffee. Rita loved all those she met and had continued to meet throughout her journey. Rita was determined to celebrate her life for all that it was, she loved life, she always viewed it through a different light and made sure to tell us that seeing and experiencing were two different things.
Rita wants us to celebrate her life as she would which was as her saying went, "Party Like a Rockstar!" Rita will truly be missed by all who knew her as she touched so many lives in countless ways.
Rita is survived by her mother, Ethel Jones-Brand; her two daughters, Sequetta Brand and Syreeta and Olando Brown; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Sam and Ruby Hatfield, James Hatfield, Loretta Brand, Reno Brand, Nicole Tabor, and Jodi Polk; special friends, Adrienne and Graz Shipman.
In addition to her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her father, Joseph.
An intimate celebration of Rita's life was held for immediate family and friends on Sept. 19, in Suttons Bay.
Please share condolences with Rita's family at www.martinson.info.
Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 26, 2019