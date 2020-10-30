Robert Allen Goetz, of Grandville Michigan passed away October 24th,

2020. He was born May 19th 1964 to Robert & Doreen (McKenzie) Goetz



Rob is survived by his loving partner Bill Osterink Jr., mother Doreen

Goetz, sister Tammy Goetz, and nieces Alexandra Cook and Macy Cook.

Rob has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss

him dearly. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Goetz



Rob graduated from Sault Area High School and continued his education at

Ferris State University. Rob managed his mother and fathers family

business in Sault Ste. Marie during the summer months, known as The

Lockview Restaurant. He also spent many years in Grand Rapids Michigan

where he made a lot of great friends.



Rob was one of a kind, in many positive respects. Rob always enjoyed a

good laugh and making people laugh. In the summer months at the

Lockview Rob always gave the crew a good chuckle; there are many who

fell victim to his elaborate pranks in the kitchen. In the winter months Rob

got to humor his Grand Rapids friends and family, and without a doubt Rob

will truly be missed. Sault Ste Marie or Grand Rapids, anyone who knows

Rob would know he enjoyed dessert, having cocktails, celebrating with

friends, and loud music. Rob was the kind of person who looked forward to

a birthday or a holiday just so he could celebrate his friends and family, and

to memorialize him properly that is what we ask of you on November 1st, at

the "Knights of Columbus Hall" at 2PM.



A celebration of life will be held for his family and friends on November 1st

at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 2pm in Sault Ste Marie, MI. There will be

a get together in Grand Rapids Mi to be announced at a later date.

