Robert Clayton "Bob" Ellis, age 79, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Friday morning, January 24, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Bob was born on March 22, 1940, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Clayton and Opal (Jollineau) Ellis. Bob graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1958. He was a member and sat on the board of several organizations including the Sault Ste. Marie Planning Commission and Chippewa County Credit Union. Bob loved being outdoors. He enjoyed feeding the birds, working in his flower beds, and snowmobiling in winter. Bob married Jeanne (Plis) Izzard-Ellis on March 14, 1988, in Las Vegas, NV.
Bob is survived by his wife: Jeanne Ellis; a son: Marty (Lorraine) Izzard of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; four grandchildren: Johnathon, Nathan, and Marcus Izzard, and Laura Rapson; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister: Patricia Benoit of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a son: Gary Izzard; three brothers: Jack Ellis, Gary Ellis, and Richard Ellis; and a sister: Shirley Traylor.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather that same day at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Donaldson Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Chippewa County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 28, 2020