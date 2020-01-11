|
|
Robert "Rob" Berkland, age 59, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP - Hospice House.
Rob was born on April 24, 1960, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Alfred and Evelyn (Aikens) Berkland. He was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Rob enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He also enjoyed nature walks, camping, and traveling.
Rob is survived by his daughter: Brandi Aube of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; five grandchildren: Atticus, Frank, Thomas, Seth, and Leah; siblings: Leo Berkland and Karen Berkland both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Brenda (Bruce) Lipponen of Brimley, MI.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, a son: Nathan Berkland; and a sister: Pamela Mahanna.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Mission Hill Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 11, 2020