COL Robert Karl "Bob" Selke, US Air Force (Ret.), took his final flight on Friday, September 27, 2019, from his daughter's house in Zeeland, Michigan surrounded by his three children and youngest granddaughter. On September 19, he wrote "There is no doubt that I am losing the cancer war, but everyday is a good day as I am flooded with loving-kindness from family, extended family, neighbors, and friends. My little slice of heaven is still with me as I continue to hold hands with Jesus on my walk through life."
Bob, son of Edgar Edward Selke and Doris Edson Selke, was born May 11, 1944 in Sheboygan,
Wisconsin. In 1962, he received an academic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin where he played college football as a freshman chemistry major. In 1963, with a new fascination for engineering, Bob
transferred to the United States Air Force Academy where he finished as a distinguished graduate with a
Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering, Astronautical Engineering, and Engineering Science.
After graduation and commissioning, he earned a Master of Science in Astronautics from Purdue
University. Between 1969 and 1970, he served as a Forward Air Controller in Southeast Asia during the
Vietnam War where he flew 462 combat missions receiving commendations to include the Distinguished
Flying Cross.
Following the war, he married Terrel Sue "Tedi" Perkins on July 11, 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over
the next twenty years, Bob's career highlights included B-52 pilot, squadron commander, and a key
strategic planner in the nation's nuclear deterrence program. Bob's major military awards included the
Defense Superior Service Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, 12 Air Medals, Air Force
Commendation Medal, two Presidential Unit Citations, a Joint Unit Citation, and six Air Force Unit
Citations. He retired on July 1, 1990 to Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan.
After retirement, he focused on family, community activities, hunting, and fishing. He was active in the
Sault Area Schools (teaching, coaching, committee work) after receiving his teaching certificate in math,
chemistry, and physics from Michigan Technological University. Bob served in local government as a
Bruce Township Supervisor, an assessor, Vice President of the Chippewa Country Chapter of Michigan
Townships Association, and as a member of the Eastern Upper Peninsula Regional Planning and
Development Commission. He was the first commander of the Eastern Upper Peninsula Civil Air Patrol
Squadron. Bob taught classes in National Defense Policy at Lake Superior State University. He was most
proud of his over twenty years of service in the Sault Rotary Club where he received two Service Above
Self awards to recognize his exemplary humanitarian service. In 1998, he took a three-year break in
local community service to take a position as a Standardization Specialist, Flight Technical Operations,
for US Airways in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Bob's legacy of personal integrity, service above self, and dedication to mission is legendary. Whether as
a bible study leader, father, or warrior, Bob exuded an unrivaled combination of intelligence, strength,
and passion. He was a role-model for so many, instilling character and conviction for God, family, and
country.
He is survived by two brothers: Mike (Patti) Selke and George (Cheri) Selke, two sisters: Jo (Don)
Hannon and Kris (Jon) Lucas, three children: Lisa (Shane) Strutz, Kate (Ryan) Harmon, and Karl (Amy)
Selke, and his nine grandchildren (Amber, Emma, Madeline, Kayden, Jason, Ian, Daniel, Ronnie, and
Robbie). Bob was preceded in death by his wife, brother Richard (Judy) Selke, parents, and an unborn
infant child.
A visitation with family and honor salute will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019,
at Donaldson Church, 13036 S M-129, Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783. A funeral service will be held at 11
a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Park St. Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
A luncheon will directly follow the service. A Burial Service will be held at a future date at the Air Force
Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, Bob wished for memorial contributions to be made payable to the Rotary Club of Sault
Sainte Marie, PO Box 138, Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783, earmarked for Rotary Park improvements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 9, 2019