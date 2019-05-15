Robert Luke Ireland, age 89, of Neebish Island, Michigan passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.

Robert was born on July 2, 1929, in Sandusky, Michigan to the late Charles and Adah (Loop) Ireland. He was a graduate of Eastland High School. Robert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. July 4, 2009, He married Sandra Condon at the Neebish Island Presbyterian Church.

Robert is survived by a daughter: Tammy Ireland of Clinton Twp., MI; step-children: Donald (Erin) Asdell of Waterford, MI, Walter (Nancy) Asdell of St. David, AZ, Pam Klier of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Debra (Leo) Franz of Kinross, MI; grandchildren: Molly Smith, Kaitlyn Klier and D.J. (Stacy) Asdell; two great-grandchildren: Eva June Asdell and Alzora McDonald; and a sister-in-law: Linda (Bob) Bulow of Canadian Lakes, MI. Robert is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and a dear friend: Bob Theibert.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Sandra Condon Ireland; his loving siblings: George Ireland, Fred Ireland, Stewart Ireland, Morley Ireland, Martha Ireland & Gordon Ireland.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Neebish Island Presbyterian Church. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery and everyone is welcome to continue fellowship at the Neebish Island Community Center for lunch immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Neebish Island Presbyterian Church or the Neebish Island Memorial Garden.

Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.