Robert Russell Roderick Rosing, "Bob", passed away September 30th,

2020 surrounded by family in Toledo, Ohio. He was 63 years old.



Bob was born October 27th, 1956 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to

Robert E.C. and Beverly (Crawford) Rosing.



Bob graduated from Pickford High School with the Class of 1974. One of

his best memories of school was a fishing trip to Canada with teacher

Mac McHaney. Bob was an excellent fisherman and hunter of both

partridge and deer. Avid sports fan, Bob followed the Red Wings,

Lions, and the University of Michigan football and basketball teams. A

dream came true for Bob when his oldest daughter took him to the Big

House to watch the Wolverines play football. Athletic himself, he

played softball right out of high school. Bob played centerfield for

the Goetzville Bar team and helped them win the State Championship in

1984. He liked to play most any game you can imagine, horseshoes,

ladder ball, card games, cribbage, and shooting pool. He was a great

pool player and played in many tournaments locally and when he moved

to Adrian, Michigan. Bob discovered he liked dancing later in life and

could be found wherever a rock and roll band was playing. His taste in

music was not limited to rock and roll, he enjoyed songs from Soulja

Boy to Hank Williams Sr. Always creative, Bob took up painting eggs.

His intricate, freehand designs were beautiful, he sold and gave away

many of his delicate treasures. His favorite pastime was to just sit

at the table visiting with family and friends for hours.



When Bob was young he spent most of his time working in the woods with

his Dad. This lead to his first job at Pitko's Sawmill. He also worked

for DeTour Box Company, The Les Cheneaux Club, and JAS Veneer.



Bob had a wicked sense of humor and usually had someone in tears

laughing and will be fondly remembered for that. He was loved and will

be missed by his family and friends.



Bob is survived by three daughters, Sara (Eric) Johnston of Adrian,

MI, Lana (Bill) Spence of St. Ignace, Kala (John) Click of Adrian, MI,

Grandsons Raymond Bailey, Logan Johnston, and Easton Click, Girlfriend

Michelle Witt, Siblings Bill (Cathy) Rosing of Wyomissing, PA, Cherie

(Rob) Rye of Stalwart, Brother in law Alfred Simpson of Pickford,

nieces and nephews Kelly Jones, Nikki Storey, Pete and Marisa Bennett,

Will and Shawnna Storey, Zach and Leah Rosing, Bobby Rye, and Jake

Rosing. He is also survived by six aunts, one uncle, and many cousins.



Bob was predeceased by his parents Bob and Bev Rosing, all of his

grandparents, and sister Margaret "Peggy" Simpson.



Per his request, cremation has taken place and a private memorial will

take place in spring of 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store