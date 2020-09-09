Rochelle Lynn Kennedy (Curry) passed away peacefully on August 31, while in the company of her devoted husband Clifton, her son Clifton Jr. and his wife Felicia.



Born March 4th 1947 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Edgar L. Curry Jr. and Mary E. Huffman (Shell), she moved to Detroit, Michigan after spending her childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She married Clifton A. Kennedy on February 14th, 1976 and together they raised their family in Detroit, later retiring to Carp Lake, Michigan. Raised Lutheran, Rochelle converted to . Catholicisni and was a devout member of St. Alphonsus Parish in Dearborn, MI, and St... Anthony of Padua Parish in Mackinaw City.



Rochelle was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She possessed a passion and skill for arts and craftwork, particularly needlepoint and sewing. Later in life she received great joy from the spiritual and artistic rewards of icon painting, Rochelle made friends wherever she went, and her : open and engaging personality radiated from her smile, the consummate caretaker, s to seemingly unceasing ends to make every visitor to her home feel welcomed and appreciated. . The warm and loving atmosphere that she created at home was exceeded only by the warmth and glow of her spirit, which was felt each time she told you "I love you more!"



Her life will continue to be celebrated by her loving husband, Clifton Sr., her mother Mary E. Huffman, stepmother Arthur Mae Curiy, daughter Trynita, sons Clifton Jr. (Falícia) and Jay . (Brandi), sisters Althea Curry, Beatrice (Bruce) Jordan, Melody Burnette and Flaim Curry, and .. brother Tyray Cuiry. Her legacy will be perpetuated through the lives of her eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a number of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives, as well as the many friends who became family along her journey through life. Preceding her into eternal .. spiritual rest were her father, Edgar Curry, brother Tyral Curry and sister Laura D. Bumett.. .



A memorial service for family and invited friends will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Mackinaw City on September 15th.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Mrs. Rochelle Kennedy to: General Fund for Oncology In Care of the Mackinac Siraits Health Foundation (MSH Foundation) 1140 North State St. St. Ignace, MI 49781

