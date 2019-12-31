Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Comisky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Rockin' Ronnie" Comisky


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Rockin' Ronnie" Comisky Obituary
Ronald "Rockin' Ronnie" Comisky", age 59, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at McLaren Regional Hospital, Petoskey, Michigan.

Ron was born on December 28, 1959, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late David and Theresa (Beaune) Comisky. He graduated from Holt High School. He was a hard worker with a kind and caring heart. He enjoyed snowmobiling and camping with friends. Ron would give all he had to anyone in need.

Ron is survived by his siblings: Patti (Gary) Kay, Gina (Dan) Putnam, David Comisky, and his twin brother: Donald Comisky; his great uncle: Tom (Linda) Beaune, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by many great friends, who became family to him.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation services are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -