Ronald "Rockin' Ronnie" Comisky", age 59, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at McLaren Regional Hospital, Petoskey, Michigan.
Ron was born on December 28, 1959, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late David and Theresa (Beaune) Comisky. He graduated from Holt High School. He was a hard worker with a kind and caring heart. He enjoyed snowmobiling and camping with friends. Ron would give all he had to anyone in need.
Ron is survived by his siblings: Patti (Gary) Kay, Gina (Dan) Putnam, David Comisky, and his twin brother: Donald Comisky; his great uncle: Tom (Linda) Beaune, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by many great friends, who became family to him.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation services are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 31, 2019