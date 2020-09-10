Ronald "Ron" M. Atkins, 64, Escanaba, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital with loving family by his side after a 14 year long courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 24, 1955 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, son of Merlin Atkins and the late Mae (Young) Atkins. On August 16, 1980 he married the former Colleen Donovan at St. Anne's Church in Escanaba.
Ron loved hunting and fishing, coaching his daughters sports teams, watching his "westerns", but mostly just spending time with all of his family and friends. No one was a stranger to Ron, and he was always there to help in any way with his big smile and contagious laugh.
He is survived by his father: Merlin (Gloria) Atkins, his wife, daughter: Christina (Joe) Johnsen, sister: Pam (Dave) Postma, grandson: Qwentin Johnsen, aunt: Margaret Laursen, beloved pets: Roxy and Berkley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and a brother: Randy Atkins.
Friends may call from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday September 11, 2020 at St. Anne's Church in Escanaba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at church with Fr. Francis DeGroot officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Delta County Cancer Alliance in Ron Atkins name. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.
His family would like to give a special thank you Dr. Ted Oswald and the staff at Cedar Hill Medical Center for their care over the past 20 years, also the staff at Green Bay Oncology, Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Steele and the staff at 2 south at St. Francis Hospital for all their care given to Ron.
The Allo Coolman Funeral Homes are assisting the Atkins family.
Please visit www.allofh.com
to send online condolences to his family.