Ron Wallis, of Navarre, Florida (native of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) passed away naturally in the comfort of his Florida home, with his loving wife of almost 61 years, Dottie, by his side. After surviving many health obstacles during his lifetime, and battling lung and liver cancer for the past 3 years, he fought the good fight and was willing to keep fighting. Unfortunately, the Good Lord took him one week after his 82nd birthday. He didn't have to endure the pain or suffering that accommodates the disease because our Heavenly Father spared him merely one day before Father's Day.



Ron was born in Rudyard, Michigan, the third and youngest child of Otto Newman and Mildred Christina Wallis. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Lillian Smart, on her 18th birthday, August 8, 1959.



Ron graduated from Michigan Technical University as a Mechanical Engineer in 1960. He began his career in Jackson, MI and was commissioned in the Air Force to serve as an Engineering Officer and was relocated to Kelly AFB in San Antonio, TX until 1963. He separated from active duty and became a Civil Service Aerospace Engineer at that logistic center until 1965. He was selected for promotion and transferred to AFLC's Headquarters at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio as Senior Engineer for Aeronautical Systems until 1972. He was not only promoted a second time at HQ but also selected to participate in AFLC's Executive Development Program. When Maintenance Analysis & Structural Integrity Information System (MASIS) was formed in 1972, he was selected to become its Deputy Chief at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center at Tinker AFB and resided in Edmond, OK. After a short stint in Washington, D.C. for Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) training in Aerospace Engineering, he graduated with honors and returned back to Edmond where he finished his career at Tinker AFB in 1988 before retiring and moving to Navarre Beach, Florida. He then began his own consulting service Superior Technologies and did engineering consulting work with RMS Technologies and McCaughly Brown through Eglin AFB in Fort Walton Beach, FL until finally settling into retirement for good.



He was a member of many different professional engineering organizations throughout his career and involved in various, numerous local organizations and associations in the several places he resided, where he not only held titles but also did much volunteering for the communities he lived in. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in the Soo as well as a member of and on the board for the Navarre United Methodist Church.



Ron was known as "Wally" to his dearest, closest friends and was even "Honorary Mayor" of Navarre Beach. He was the "Grand Marshall" for the NB Mardi Gras Parade, played "Santa Claus" on many occasions for multiple causes, and was deemed the title "Gator Ron D" for capturing a gator on a lottery pick to gator hunt. His favorite pastime was deer hunting in Northern Michigan at the Hunting Camp he shared with his brother, nephews, cousins, son, grandsons & friends over the years. And rarely did he miss the opportunity to attend the Snowmobile 500, hit the Daytona 500 with his buddies or share a lunch with his "cronies!" He would golf socially w friends, tinker in the garden, do puzzles, whooped anyone who dared play him at Cribbage and was always striving to complete the never-ending "Honey-Do" list. He lightheartedly considered himself a "Rocket Scientist" because he (thought) he knew the answer to anything & everything if you just asked him. He was a jovial man, life of the party & always had hugs & kisses for the ladies. He adored his family and would be anyone's pseudo Dad, a favorite Uncle & a doting Grampa! He was really just a big teddy bear at heart and will be dearly missed by all.



When recently asked what his biggest accomplishment or favorite memory in life was, he was torn between two answers: Having the honor and privilege of flying in an F-106 at Mach 2 speed or marrying the love of his life!



Ron is preceded in death by his parents Otto & Mildred, brother Robert Otto Wallis, brother-in-laws Alan Bannerman and Larry Regan Smart, niece Bobby-Lynn Stouffer and granddaughter Nicole Renee Sosa.



Ron is survived by his wife, companion, partner, best friend, mate for life of almost 61 years, Dottie Wallis. Daughter Rhonda Wallis Sosa, 3 grandsons: Vincent DePaul Sosa III (wife Berklee, 2 great granddaughters Harlow and Willow), Michael Lawrence Sosa (wife Kandyce, ggd Adalyn), and Nicholas Anthony Sosa (wife Stephanie). Son, Larry Newman Wallis (wife Karin), 2 granddaughters: Hannah Gayle Barnthouse (husband Brayden, ggd Jameson Joy) and Micah Reagan McBee (husband Tristan) and grandson Bryce Newman Wallis. Daughter, Rene Wallis Rudzki, grandson Brock Jonathan Rudzki and granddaughter Regan Nicole Rudzki.



He is also survived by his sister, 94, Shirley Bannerman of Seattle, WA, three nieces Constance Swaab, Heather Michaels, Jean Peterson & their spouses. Sister-in-law Betty Wallis, Nephews Mike Wallis (wife Lorrie) and Steve Wallis (wife Debbie) and Nieces Lori Feldpausch (husband Jim) and Christina Stacey (husband Jeff). Also, sister-in-law Cynthia Caruso (husband Carlos), their three children, spouses and grandchildren.



To honor Ron's wishes, there will be a memorial service for him at their cabin Shangri-Lynn in Brimley, Michigan. Ron and Dottie would spend their Summer months back home there so the scattering of his ashes, over the bank overlooking Lake Superior, is where he will ultimately lay in peace at his final resting happy place! Date/Time/Details TBD.



Many thanks would like to be extended to Dr. James Wilson of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for his primary care of Ron's health over the years. And also, to Dr. Sherif Ibrahim, Oncologist, Baptist Medical Group, Pensacola, Florida for the tireless efforts to help Ron fight the "C" disease with dignity.



And...finally, to the numerous friends, family, loved ones, co-workers, communities, etc. who have shown so

encouragement through the years to the immediate and extended Wallis Family, We are forever and eternally grateful,



If anyone would like to make a donation of any sort in Ron's honor, we ask that you please send to:

Michigan Technological University FUND

in memory of Ronald N. Wallis

1400 Townsend Dr.

Houghton, Michigan 49931-1194

