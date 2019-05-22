|
Rosalie Audrey (Church) Sasso, age 102, of Drummond Island, Michigan, died May 18, 2019. She was born April 1, 1917, on Drummond Island, to Stanley Jesse Church and Nona Gladys (Bailey) Church.
A lifelong Drummond Island resident, Rosalie completed school through 8th grade on the island and then attended high school in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She graduated with the Sault High School Class of 1936. While in Sault Ste. Marie, she met Frank Michael Sasso, a soldier stationed at Fort Brady, and they were married in 1937. They lived in Sault Ste. Marie, starting their family, with Rosalie working at Bell Telephone and Frank working at the Tannery. They moved their family back to Drummond Island in 1955, Frank eventually began working at the dolomite quarry. Rosalie had an eclectic work career including owning and operating the Drummond Island Runway Grill for several years with her sister Tess Byrne. Rosalie was proud of the fact that for over 60 years, she lived in the oldest house on the island and, at the time of her death, was the island's oldest resident.
Rosalie was active in the Sewing Club, Drummond Island Museum, and Drummond Island Library. She was an avid reader of history and politics and was more than willing to share her thoughts on politics with you. She liked to pick wild raspberries and strawberries, feed squirrels and other wildlife, knit, crochet, and rake and burn leaves in her yard. Rosalie never surrendered her dignity, independence, or personality.
Rosalie is survived by her children, Frank (Susan) Sasso, Cherry Maria Cloudman, and Mary Tess Hoey, all of Drummond Island; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Cameron, Rebecca (Jerry) Newell, Nichole (Mike Allison) Sasso, Suzanne (Brad) Kuusinen, Lynn (Tim) Van Alstine, James (Terri) Cloudman, Kristen (Alec) LaPoint, Michelle (Mark Fenlon) Hoey, and Joyce (Rob) Anderson; great grandchildren, Frank (Shannon) Smith, Alex Smith, Nicholas Newell, Garrett Newell, Cory Matkovich, Kurt Matkovich, Claire Kuusinen, Hunter Kuusinen, Nate Van Alstine, James (Brittney) Cloudman, John Cloudman, Alec James LaPoint, Tessa LaPoint, Tyler (Katie) Anderson, Alyssa Anderson, and Colton Bucht; and great great grandchildren, Brock, Dylan, and Aubriee.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sisters, Tess Byrne, Althea Krahnke, Bernice Mack; and brothers, Jack Church, Keith Church, and J.Wells Church.
Services will be held Thursday, May 23, at The Drummond Island Township Hall. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m.
Burial will be in Drummond Island Township Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the Drummond Island Township Hall
Memorials contributions may be made to Drummond Island Historical Museum, P.O Box 293 or Drummond Island Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 202, Drummond Island, MI 49726
Memorials contributions may be made to Drummond Island Historical Museum, P.O Box 293 or Drummond Island Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 202, Drummond Island, MI 49726
