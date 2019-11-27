|
|
Rose Marie Payment, age 81, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, November 24, 2019, at Medilodge Nursing Home.
Rose was born on October 18, 1938, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Donna and Florence (Mongeon) Beseau. Rose was employed at Glen's Market, the Department of Social Services, and the Community Action Agency. She was an avid reader who enjoyed shopping and baking. Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of children.
Rose is survived by her children: John Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Mary Ann (Michael) Dover of Flushing, MI, Janice Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Steve Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Lisa (Brian) Fisher of Cedarville, MI; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Rose is also survived by a sister: Melvina LaPonsie of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, two children: Catherine Tadgerson and Gerald Payment; and eleven siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as celebrant. A visitation for friends and family will begin at 10:00 AM that same day in the St. Mary's Room. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 27, 2019