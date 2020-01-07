Home

Rose Marie "Rosebud" Talentino


1947 - 2020
Rose Marie "Rosebud" Talentino Obituary
Rose Marie "Rosebud" Talentino, age 72, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Rose was born on January 10, 1947, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Michael and Mary (Duke) Perry. She graduated from Loretto High School with the Class of 1964. Rose married Jim Talentino on May 22, 1965, at St. Mary's Pro-Cathedral. Rose was active in the community as a member of the I-500 Committee from the beginning. She was also a Soo Township Deputy Clerk and Chairman of the Election Board. She enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, and her golf cart. She was an avid reader. Rose also enjoyed watching "Survivor" as a group with her friends. She loved her family (especially her grandkids and great-grandkids) and every Holiday celebration.

Rose is survived by her husband: Jim Talentino; two sons: Tony (Lesley) Talentino of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Tim (Susy) Talentino of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; five grandchildren: Zack (Kirsten) Talentino, Nico Talentino, Mikaila Talentino, Noah Talentino, and Melina Talentino; two step-grandchildren: Jared Coombs and Hannah Coombs; and two great-grandchildren: Braelynn and Brekken and one more on the way. Rose is also survived by her twin sister: Ruth (Richard) Hoath of Sault Ste., Marie, MI, a brother: Pat (Bonnie) Perry of Arizona; and a sister: Bonnie (David) Holmes of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Peter Perry.

A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in the spring with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 7, 2020
