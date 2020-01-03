Home

Rose Mary (Cardamoni) Gillotte


1924 - 2020
Rose Mary (Cardamoni) Gillotte Obituary
Rose Mary Cardamoni Gillotte passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at War Memorial
Hospital. She was born January 29, 1924 to Gabriel and Mary Deluca Cardamoni. Rose is
predeceased by her husband Stephen Gillotte. She is survived by two sons Frank (JoAnn)
Gillotte and Mark (Janet) Gillotte. She also enjoyed having a second family Tony and Marsha
Wizauer, two grandchildren Luke and Jodi Wizauer they brought great joy in her life. Rose was
a member of Christopher Columbus Auxiliary and War Memorial Auxiliary . She also enjoyed
many coffee friends. Graduated and trained as an agent for Greyhound Bus Lines for a number
of years, later was employed by Kemp Coal Company as a bookkeeper where she retired to join
her husband Stephen to operate the first American Canadian currency exchange. Rose enjoyed
a happy busy life with family and many warm-hearted friends also her dear phone friends
Connie Ferraro, who lives in Florida. Steve and Rose spent several winters in Phoenix,
Arizona. Rose is predeceased by her husband Stephen, parents Gabriel and Mary Cardamoni, a
sister Rosa and 3 brothers Ace, Joe and Albert Cardamoni.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am Thursday January 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's
Catholic Church with Father Michael Chenier as Celebrant, assisted by Deacon Bill Piche.
Final resting place will be in Riverside Cemetery later this spring. Memorial donations to St.
Joseph's Catholic Church or would be appreciated. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 3, 2020
