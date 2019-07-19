|
Rosemarie (Suriano) Routhier passed away July 17, 2019 in Ishpeming, Michigan at the Marquette County Medical Care Facility. She was 90 years old.
Rose was born to Frank Suriano and Grace (Poglese) Suriano on June 5, 1929 in Sault Ste. Marie. She attended Loretto Academy and graduated in 1947, the last all-girls class.
She married the love of her life, Peter K. Routhier, September 15, 1951, at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Rose enjoyed creating Raggedy Ann & Andy Dolls and hand-made Christmas stockings for her grandchildren. She followed her children and grandchildren throughout the years supporting them in their various activities and interests. Rose loved to travel but always loved coming home.
Family and friends enjoyed her wonderful cooking, especially her homemade Italian cuisine.
Rose served as a member of the Brimley Area Schools' Board of Education. She was also an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Brimley for many years.
She lived for her family, valued her friends and enjoyed her many years of living on the shores of Lake Superior. Her true joy was watching her children and grandchildren enjoy all that Granny's Beach had to offer.
Rose is survived by her children, Christina (Tom) Osborn, Michelle Routhier-Huffman, Steve (Patty) Routhier, Toni (James) Phillips, Peter (Sandy) Routhier and Joe (Brooke) Routhier.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tom (Tracie) Osborn, Ken Osborn, Michaela Osborn, Richie (Amanda) Callendar, Annemarie Callender, Erin (Brad) Henckel, Kelly (Ryan) Platfoot , Noelle (Kyle) Dillon, Steven Phillips, Michael (April) Phillips, Kenny Phillips, Zachary Phillips, Meghan (Kurt) Hanna, Johanna (Andrew) Wells, Ellen Routhier, Kelsey Routhier and Peter Routhier.
Rose is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Jade, Easton, Michael, Isabel, Oscar, William, Harper, Emory, Oliver and Harvey.
Rose is survived by her sister, Margaret (Dennis) Suriano Duray, sister-in-laws, Betty Suriano and Florence Suriano. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Rose was predeceased by her parents and husband, her brothers, Pellegrino (Bill) Suriano, Frank Suriano, Patrick Suriano and sister-in-law, Patricia Suriano.
Visitation will be held 1:00pm until 3:00pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday July 23, 2019 3:00pm at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as Celebrant. Final resting place will be in Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to CLMCAA Take 5 Memory Care program. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.?
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 19, 2019