Rosemary (Stackpoole) DuPont, 76, of Houghton Lake and Sault Ste. Marie,
Michigan passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan
Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan. She was born September 8, 1943 in Hartford
Connecticut. Rosemary was born at Saint Francis Hospital on September 8, 1943 in
Hartford, Connecticut & raised in East Hartford with many aunts, uncles, nieces and
nephews. Rosemary graduated from East Hartford High School in 1961. Her first
job was a secretary at Bergren's Dairy as a bookkeeper. From there she took the
civil service exam and got hired to work for the FBI in Washington DC for about
three years as a secretary in the Herbert Hoover building where she met Daniel
Stackpoole. They later moved to Michigan, got married & had two wonderful sons -
Anthony & Kenneth. Rosemary talked about how she loved her D.C. job, as well as
their house in Detroit. She always had very fond memories of her childhood on the
East Coast. Rosemary was named after her Grandmother Mary & Mary's sister,
Sister Rose, who was a Felician Nun, Sister Mary Theobalda; who taught 4th and
5th graders for over 50 years in the convent in Enfield Ct. & Manchester, NH.
"Grammie", as she loved being called, was very proud of her Italian heritage
teaching her sons and grandchildren how to cook. She was even more proud of her
Polish roots. Rosie was strong-willed & determined, always a stickler for
perfection. She was an advocate for Foster Children having cared for multiple
children while raising her boys in Detroit. Rosie crocheted hundreds of afghans
which she donated to local charities, was a member of the local Red Hatters Club
and enjoyed bingo and meals with her church friends. She loved holidays with her
family from coloring Easter Eggs at her grandma's house in Haverhill to Christmas
with her grandchildren gifting them black olives and silly string. Enjoying
retirement in Houghton Lake, MI she enjoyed a laid back lifestyle with her cat;
feeding the birds and squirrels & even got chipmunks to eat from her hands. She
was always looking out her huge front windows at nature.
Rosie attended mass at Our Lady of the Lake in Houghton Lake and Holy Name of
Mary Catholic Church in SSM. She spent her last months with her son & his family
in Sault Ste. Marie being treated like the queen she truly was. Rosemary is survived
by her sons Anthony Stackpoole, Marcae Stackpoole, and Kenneth Stackpoole;
sisters Annastasia (John (deceased)) Clevesy and Jean (Mark) Verdone. Rosemary
is also survived by her grandchildren Allison Hauk, Robert Hauk, Christine
Stackpoole, Kenneth Stackpoole II, Thomas Stackpoole, Johnathon Stackpoole,
Anika Stackpoole, and Robert Stackpoole. Great grandchildren Lincoln Hauk and
Everly Hauk. She is predeceased by her mother Sadie Rose Sagan, father Rocco
Pardo, and husband Paul DuPont
As per her wishes, Rosemary will be entombed with her husband Paul when time
permits. A Memorial Service and Life Celebration for family & friends will be held
at a later date when larger gatherings are safe from the current nation's virus
situation.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 4, 2020